Barclays PLC Increases Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BrightView by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BrightView by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BrightView by 832.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.77 and a beta of 1.26.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.