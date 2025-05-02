Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Sable Offshore worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sable Offshore by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $3,648,358.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,100,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,251,435.53. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:SOC opened at $20.03 on Friday. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $32.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.50.
Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.
