Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Sable Offshore worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sable Offshore by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sable Offshore

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $3,648,358.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,100,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,251,435.53. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOC. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Sable Offshore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOC opened at $20.03 on Friday. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $32.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Sable Offshore Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

