Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Safety Insurance Group worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,300,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $76.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average is $79.96. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.71 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $286.72 million during the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

