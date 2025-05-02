Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,828 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Okeanis Eco Tankers were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 611,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,000.

Get Okeanis Eco Tankers alerts:

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance

Okeanis Eco Tankers stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $762.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.04. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $36.69.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Cuts Dividend

Okeanis Eco Tankers ( NYSE:ECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.46 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 27.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ECO

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.