Barclays PLC Purchases 124,221 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 167.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,221 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Perpetua Resources worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Perpetua Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,938,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,358,000 after purchasing an additional 148,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,693,000. Finally, Silphium Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,600,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

In related news, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 6,500 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $90,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,195 shares in the company, valued at $196,600.75. This trade represents a 31.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 22,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $200,302.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,338.28. The trade was a 20.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,230 shares of company stock worth $166,582 and sold 59,610 shares worth $606,423. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 0.12. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

