Barclays PLC Purchases 1,377 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 497.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KALU shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average of $70.40. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $102.42.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.36%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

