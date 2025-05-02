Barclays PLC Purchases 200,000 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in loanDepot were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDI. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in loanDepot by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 245,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDI opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.38. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.35 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

