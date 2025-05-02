Barclays PLC Purchases 6,667 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 342.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 277,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 214,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 158,111 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 77,032 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 66,053 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,712,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $26.25 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $711.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

