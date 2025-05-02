Barclays PLC Purchases 6,671 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,407,000 after purchasing an additional 115,083 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,178,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,021,000 after buying an additional 655,518 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,350,000 after buying an additional 65,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 30,368 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 782,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 130,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Cars.com Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CARS opened at $11.77 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $747.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

