Barclays PLC Purchases 9,605 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPC. B. Riley raised Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

NYSE TPC opened at $22.00 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $34.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

