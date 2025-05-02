Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 147.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,228 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in JOYY by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in JOYY by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of YY stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.21.

JOYY Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YY. Benchmark upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

