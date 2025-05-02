Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Barclays PLC raised its position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of LegalZoom.com worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 71,291 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 545,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 55,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LZ opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

