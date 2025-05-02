Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 364.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Replimune Group by 8,798.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $742.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

