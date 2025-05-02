Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,289 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 867.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Southside Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $100.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

