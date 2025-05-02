Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 832.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tronox by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Stock Performance

NYSE TROX opened at $5.48 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.71 million, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.96 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -161.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tronox

In other Tronox news, Director Stephen J. Jones bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

