Barclays PLC Sells 45,202 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 865,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,202 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,010,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,186,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,335,000 after purchasing an additional 272,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,658,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $40,192,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,987,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after buying an additional 3,939,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG opened at $2.99 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTG. Cormark upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

