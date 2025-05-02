Barclays PLC Sells 7,087 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,464,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

PC Connection Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $66.39 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $77.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. PC Connection had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $701.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

