Barclays PLC Sells 80,450 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,927 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 80,450 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of IAMGOLD worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 700,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 91,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAMGOLD stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $469.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.68 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

