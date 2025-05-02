Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBWI. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

