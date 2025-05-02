Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bath & Body Works traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 2766846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.
BBWI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.
The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.98%.
Bath & Body Works announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
