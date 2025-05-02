BBU Q3 EPS Estimate Boosted by National Bank Financial

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Business Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

BBU stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.30 and a beta of 1.34. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.33. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

