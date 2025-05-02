Beazer Homes USA’s (BZH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $33.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

BZH opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 15.52. The stock has a market cap of $608.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 666,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 297,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,149,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 582.0% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 160,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 136,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $2,618,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,077,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

