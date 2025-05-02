Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $29.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $540.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.31 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,450.50. The trade was a 34.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 56,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.