Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BYON. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Shares of BYON stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Beyond has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $211.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $231.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. Beyond’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Beyond will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 19,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 456,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,439.53. The trade was a 4.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYON. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Beyond by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

