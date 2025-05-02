BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of BCRX opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,890,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,616,000 after buying an additional 1,583,826 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,058.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 375,890 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 91,998 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

