Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $199.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $298.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.93.

Get Biogen alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Biogen

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $120.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. Biogen has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. This represents a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 640.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Biogen by 9,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Biogen by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.