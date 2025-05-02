Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,902 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,953 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 6.6% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $111.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

