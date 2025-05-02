Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $16.65 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Birinyi Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.6% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,694 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 504,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $212,655,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $425.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.18 and its 200 day moving average is $411.01.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.77.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

