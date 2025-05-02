BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BJ stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $73.93 and a one year high of $121.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $32,052,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,242,592.23. The trade was a 39.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $2,208,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,716.28. This trade represents a 38.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,505 shares of company stock worth $37,452,686 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.