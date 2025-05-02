BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

MUA stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

