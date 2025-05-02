Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

BLFY opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $211.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

