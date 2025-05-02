bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Position Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 571,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 184,605 shares in the last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 166,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.41. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Baird R W cut shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $40.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $40.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

