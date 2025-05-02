BMO Capital Markets Increases Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target to $540.00

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $515.00 to $540.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $481.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $464.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $538.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,499.20. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This trade represents a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $999,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $250,571,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,480,000 after buying an additional 259,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,649,000 after buying an additional 191,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $56,647,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

