Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BKNG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,262.41.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,101.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,649.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,812.32. The stock has a market cap of $166.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $20.39 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

