Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,430.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOOT shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $162.00 target price on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.85.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Boot Barn stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.17 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

