BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,474 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 375,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 41,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,102,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,303 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 2.02. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

