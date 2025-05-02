Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stake Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 807.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

NYSE BNL opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $112.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

