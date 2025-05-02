Brokerages Set Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Target Price at $96.05

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Albemarle from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in Albemarle by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -14.46%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

