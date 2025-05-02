Brokerages Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Target Price at C$86.33

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$86.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATD shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$69.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$65.95 and a 12-month high of C$85.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

