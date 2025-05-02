Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) PT at GBX 329.17

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 329.17 ($4.37).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BARC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.65) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 370 ($4.92) to GBX 410 ($5.45) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 185,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.88), for a total value of £542,717.04 ($721,027.02). Also, insider Robert Berry acquired 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £8,902.32 ($11,827.18). Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

LON BARC opened at GBX 300 ($3.99) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 196.44 ($2.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 316 ($4.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 286.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 275.48.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported GBX 13 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

