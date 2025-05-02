Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Target Price at $24.05

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.05.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.
Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55.
Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the gold and copper producer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.
Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.
In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.
