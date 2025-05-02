Brokerages Set Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT at $1,004.94

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,004.05.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Institutional Trading of Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total transaction of $114,026.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,838.49. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.73, for a total value of $199,891.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,513.85. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,040 shares of company stock worth $6,547,068. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 127.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $861.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Equinix has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $829.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $894.56.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equinix will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.01%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

