Brokerages Set Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Target Price at $231.88

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fiserv from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.8 %

Fiserv stock opened at $183.12 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $146.25 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

