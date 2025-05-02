Brokerages Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Price Target at $278.21

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $222.50 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.73 and a 200-day moving average of $249.48. The company has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

