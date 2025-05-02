Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT at $69.32

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.79.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Microchip Technology by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 60,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

MCHP stock opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 82.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 325.00%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.