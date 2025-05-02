Brokerages Set United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) PT at $96.60

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

