Brokerages Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target at $293.64

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $293.64.

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $263.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.68.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

