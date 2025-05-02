Brokers Offer Predictions for Rogers’ Q4 Earnings (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Rogers in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rogers’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Separately, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Rogers Stock Up 2.6 %

Rogers stock opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $134.07.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.50 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 243.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Rogers by 698.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 810.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Rogers by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

