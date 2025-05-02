Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,472,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,851,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,943,000 after purchasing an additional 246,163 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,751,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,647,000 after purchasing an additional 116,593 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,627,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,838,000 after buying an additional 49,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,106,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 1,065,590 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.25. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

