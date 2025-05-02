Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRKR. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Bruker Trading Down 1.8 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Bruker by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2,324.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Bruker by 54.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. Bruker has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

